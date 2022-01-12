Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.99. Haynes International shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 29,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.