HC Wainwright Increases Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $170.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BCPC stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

