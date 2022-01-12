HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 476.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,435. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

