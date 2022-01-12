Head-To-Head Analysis: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) vs. Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energizer and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.92 $160.90 million $2.08 19.93 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

