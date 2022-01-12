Head to Head Comparison: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 12.42% 39.17% 10.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 0 6 5 0 2.45

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.97%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $404.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.73 $3.19 billion $28.45 14.08

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

