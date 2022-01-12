Head-To-Head Contrast: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eyenovia alerts:

33.2% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Eyenovia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eyenovia and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia $2.00 million 51.13 -$19.77 million ($0.78) -4.62 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -13.16

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eyenovia. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eyenovia has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eyenovia and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eyenovia currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.11%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Eyenovia and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia N/A -200.90% -69.07% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

Summary

Eyenovia beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The firm is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression, and mydriasis. The company was founded by Sean Ianchulev on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.