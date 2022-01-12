Head-To-Head Review: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) versus Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -2,431.80% -32.83% -30.19% Aadi Bioscience N/A -37.67% -34.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 278.36%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $8.19 million 39.21 -$49.04 million ($1.96) -4.12 Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 33.47 -$4.32 million ($13.37) -1.80

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altimmune beats Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.