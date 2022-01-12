Head-To-Head Review: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercurity Fintech and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 16.69 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Cars.com $547.50 million 2.02 -$817.12 million $0.29 55.28

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

