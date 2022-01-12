Head to Head Review: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) vs. City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.6% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $108.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than City.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.92 $89.60 million $5.53 15.35 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 6.17 $312.32 million $6.47 16.76

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares City and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats City on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

