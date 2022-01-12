Head to Head Survey: New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New World Development and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $8.80 billion 0.28 $445.25 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 12.00 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Risk and Volatility

New World Development has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New World Development and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 1 1 0 0 1.50 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

