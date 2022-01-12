HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

