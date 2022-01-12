Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $151.99 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $151,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $115.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

