Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $344.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock traded up $35.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,830.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,903.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,793.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

