Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.99% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $464,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

IWO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.74. 30,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $267.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

