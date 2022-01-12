Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 946,089 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946,089 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $202,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,487,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

