HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €106.00 ($120.45) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($107.15).

ETR HFG traded up €0.56 ($0.64) on Wednesday, reaching €57.22 ($65.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.71.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

