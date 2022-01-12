Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,797 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

DFAX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

