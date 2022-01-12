Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 275,226 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 560,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,139,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

