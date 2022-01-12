Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 3,129,137 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

