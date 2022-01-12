Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 268,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

