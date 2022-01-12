Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 51,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

