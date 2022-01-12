Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,748 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 5,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.