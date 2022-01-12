Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HRTX stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

