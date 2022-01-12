Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
HRTX stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
