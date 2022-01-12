Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

