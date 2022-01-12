Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,720.27

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.27 ($23.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,778.50 ($24.14). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,744 ($23.67), with a volume of 64,971 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,770.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.27.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($50,187.05).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.