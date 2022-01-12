Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Up 6.4%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 77,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,099,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

