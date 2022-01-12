HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $44.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

