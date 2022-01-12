Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HOPE stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

