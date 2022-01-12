hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.