Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Under review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

