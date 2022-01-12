Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $350,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

