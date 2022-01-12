Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $122.09, with a volume of 2977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

