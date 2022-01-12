Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.44. 26,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.72.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

