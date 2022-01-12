Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $162.41. 20,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.