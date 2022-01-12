Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 64,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 361,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. 214,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.81. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

