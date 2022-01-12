Hoylecohen LLC Has $15.90 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.