Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 871 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

