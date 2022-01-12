Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $169.03. 97,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,904. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

