Hoylecohen LLC Sells 10,820 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after buying an additional 392,588 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

