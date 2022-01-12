Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Humana by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.21.

Humana stock opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.