HUNT (HUNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.65 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $82.87 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

