Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

HUN opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

