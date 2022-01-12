Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.72

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and traded as high as $30.82. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 986 shares traded.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.