Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. increased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

HUT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 5,586,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.