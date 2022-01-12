Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.02 ($13.66).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

