ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43-5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

