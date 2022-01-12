Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $5,561.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.55 or 0.07569563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,513.89 or 0.99831394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

