Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

