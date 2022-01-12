Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.