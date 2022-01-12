Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

NYSE URI opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

